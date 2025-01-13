Dua Lipa Concert: Abhijeet Bhattacharya's Son Lashes Out At Response To Mash-Up Song

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) International artist Dua Lipa caught everyone's attention with her surprise performance to a fan-made mashup of her song Levitating and superstar Shah Rukh Khan's famous track Wo Ladki Jo from his Baadshah at her gig in Mumbai on Saturday night.

Netizens went gaga over Dua's act, with social platforms flooded by Levitating X Woh Ladki mashup videos. However, ace Abhijeet Bhattacharya's son Jay is quite irked.

Taking to Instagram, Jay penned a note criticising social media users and media outlets for overlooking his father's contribution to the song while talking about Dua's performance.

He wrote, "The problem is that no one talks about it. What happened to- Woh Ladki Jo- Abhijeet? Unfortunately we live in a country where not one news outlet or Instagram page has mentioned the voice and the artists of this song. Why has it always been about actors in this country? I'm sure when @dualipa heard this song she must have heard it and not seen it and not appreciated the man that has sung this song and yes it is not SRK."

Jay added, "It is @abhijeetbhattacharya and @anumalikmusic. Im sorry but this song is called Woh Ladki Jo sabse alag hai- Abhijeet wherever you search it. but somehow the media in this country never lets a singer get his due and then people ask me why don't you try and sing for Bollywood. This is not about Shahrukh Khan. I am his biggest fan ever. This is about our audience and our media who don't support the singers of our country like they do in the west."

Meanwhile, Dua is now set to perform in Seoul.

After having an unforgettable night in India, Dua took to Instagram and expressed her gratitude to Mumbaikars."Thank you Mumbai!!!!! off to our next and FINAL stop of the Asia run... SEOUL!!!!!," she wrote, adding a few pictures that she captured in the city.

This is Dua's third visit to India, following her performance in 2019 and her recent vacation in Rajasthan earlier this year.