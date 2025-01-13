Watch: What It's Like To Ride UAE's Etihad Rail Train That Will Run At 200Kmph Across Emirates

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Approximately 400 people will fit into one passenger train of the Etihad Rail. This was revealed by engineer Kholoud Al Mazrouei, one of the only female engineers on the company's team, in a social that gave a sneak peek into what the passenger trains will look like.

She also revealed that the train would be divided into different classes. A business class compartment will have 16 seats while an class compartment will have 56 seats. It is not yet clear how many of each compartments one train will have.

The video - the sixth in a series introducing the Etihad Rail - shows content creator Shehab Al Hashemi joining Kholoud Al Mazrouei and Emirati train captain Ibrahim Al Hammadi on a test journey aboard a prototype passenger train.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Kholoud also explained that although the train would travel at high speeds, passengers would not feel it.“We are running at exactly 200kmph, yet you can feel calm and comfortable,” she said.“You can reach your desired destination relaxed.”

Earlier this year, at the global rail conference, a senior spokesperson had confirmed that one station of the Etihad Rail would be located at Sakamkam in Fujairah and the second one would be at University City in Sharjah.

In the video, the seats of the train appear to be light grey and look wide and comfortable. A headrest with the Etihad Rail logo is also visible with brown tables between some of the seats. In one snippet, presumably of the economy class, there are rows of seats next to each other.

Watch the video below:

Dubai to Abu Dhabi

Shehab shared how he was looking forward to travelling in the train when it is launched.

“I often need to travel to Dubai or other emirates at least two to three times a week,” he said.“The trains will solve this problem radically because there is Wi-Fi and that is the most important thing. Additionally, there are no distractions and you will find excellent catering and hospitality services. This will allow you to concentrate on your work without the hassle about where to park your car.”

Photo: Supplied

Kholoud said this is the experience Etihad Rail was hoping to offer its passengers.“Conversations tend to be more interesting in gatherings and the train offers this opportunity,” she said.“You can complete your journey with peace of mind that you will arrive at your destination safely.”

She added that the biggest highlight of the trip would be its scenery.“Our route is different than the usual roads, so you can see different views and landscapes such as the Almaha forests and the natural beauty of Fujairah,” she said.“You can also see several landmarks in the UAE that you would not be able to if you are travelling by car.”

Photo: Supplied

Shehab described the trip as the“most beautiful and enjoyable transportation experiences” he has ever had.

The 900-km long project, when completed, will connect all seven emirates and 11 major cities from Ghuweifat to Fujairah and beyond. The UAE is also the first Gulf country to have announced the rail connection to its neighbouring countries.