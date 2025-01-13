Tie Still Alive, Says Howe, Despite Newcastle Win At Arsenal

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe urged caution despite a 2-0 victory at Arsenal on Tuesday, putting his in-form side within touching distance of a place in the League Cup final.

Goals by Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon either side of half-time in north London gave Newcastle a seventh successive win in all competitions and put them in the driving seat for the second leg at St James' Park in February.

On all eight occasions since 1987-88 that an away team held a two-goal lead from the first leg, that team went on to reach the final and Arsenal have a mountain to climb if they are to keep alive their hopes of a third League Cup triumph.

Howe also took Newcastle to the League Cup final in 2023 but they fell short of a first trophy since 1955 as they were beaten by Manchester United at Wembley.

The delirious Toon Army celebrated at the final whistle but Howe said there was still plenty of work left to set up a final against Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur.

"Today is another big step forward when you look at the recent run we've had away from home," Howe told Sky Sports after his side's seventh successive win in all competitions.

"We played with real confidence and belief but in terms of the tie it's still very much alive and finely balanced and we have a really tough home leg to come."

Howe admitted his side were creaking in the second half as Arsenal desperately sought a way back, but said he was proud of the way his team defended.

"There was a lot of fatigue in the second half," he said. "We started off on the front foot but then we fatigued and then it was about our mentality to defend. We knew what was at stake and the players put their bodies on the line."