₹525 For Bhutta At Virat Kohli's Restaurant: Netizens Defend Price After Woman Complains, 'You Paid For Vibes'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A woman was disappointed to find only a few slices of humble 'bhutta' when she ordered a corn cob dish worth ₹525 at Virat Kohli's restaurant in Hyderabad. As she complained about the amount she had to pay for the dish, excluding the taxes, at One8 Commune, netizens jumped in to defend the restaurant prices, saying that she had paid for the“vibe” of the place.

One8 Commune is a resto-bar co-owned by cricketer Virat Kohli .

In a post on X, the Indian School of Business student Sneha shared a picture of the dish she ordered and wrote,“Paid ₹525 for this today at one8 commune,” along with a crying emoji.

The picture showed a few slices of corn garnished with scallions. They were tastefully plated with a dollop of dipping sauce.

Sneha ordered the grandiosely named Peri Peri Ribs at the Hyderabad eatery . The menu description indicated that the corn would be served with garlic aioli, cheese, and scallions.

While several users criticise the restaurant for overcharging, others emphasise that customers are paying for the ambience and brand rather than the food quality.

“You knew this before ordering, so stop crying,” a user said.

“You didn't pay for this. You paid for the vibes,” another added.

“You paid for the 'community' One8 has created :) ~ the people hanging around, the music, the vibe ... coming from the high rent, higher than average staff salary, etc etc etc,” another user added.

“Sister, it is 605 after taxes,” a user pointed out.

A user humorously broke down the costs as including atmosphere and celebrity association, and said:“Cost 20 rs. Ambience 200 rs. Virat kohli 200 rs. Nirmala tai 105 rs.”

“I just didn't like the place. Firstly, they have some issue with chappals (Birkenstocks). Second, every single dish we had was underwhelming. The price didn't justify the product,” another user said expressing disappointment with the service and food, saying the prices were unjustified.