African Groups Condemn Macron's Remarks On French Military Role

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) A coalition of progressive and national forces in Africa has issued a joint statement strongly condemning recent remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron, in which he asserted that the French ensures the of several African nations. The groups characterised Macron's statements as reflecting a deeply embedded imperialist mindset aimed at controlling the continent's resources under the guise of maintaining stability.

The statement, signed by multiple organisations including the Arab Youth Organization – Tunisia, Forces de bâtisseurs du Congo, Parti Communiste Congolais (PCCO), and the African Youth Coalition Initiative in Cairo, among others, quoted African leader Gamal Abdel Nasser that“Africa is not a sphere of influence, nor is it a laboratory for imperialist experiments.”

The signatories argued that Macron's rhetoric echoed France's historical role in exploiting Africa through colonialism. They claim the French government's actions aimed to maintain the continent's economic and political dependence. The groups emphasised that sovereignty is not a gift from a colonial power, but an inherent right earned through struggle and sacrifice. They accuse Macron of attempting to erase the history of African resistance to French colonialism.

The statement argues that French military interventions in Africa have never been about sovereignty or stability, but rather about serving the interests of multinational corporations, exploiting natural resources under the guise of combating terrorism or maintaining peace. It asserts that true sovereignty can only be achieved through liberation from all forms of exploitation, not through military force.

“Africa is the heart of the world, and the true key to crafting a free and independent future, far from imperialist dominance,” the statement reads, quoting the words of African leader Gamal Abdel Nasser.

The group called on progressive and national forces worldwide to strengthen solidarity with African peoples in confronting what they described as neo-colonialism. The coalition stressed the importance of standing united against attempts by imperialist powers to replicate their dominance through new methods. They maintain that real stability in Africa depends on achieving social justice and independent development, free from externally imposed free-market policies that primarily serve the interests of global capitalism and local elites complicit within the system.

The statement concludes by declaring that Africa is not the backyard of France or any other imperialist power and that the continent is imbued with a spirit of resistance and liberation and will not return to an era of subjugation. It stresses that a free, sovereign, and dignified Africa is a continent of people, not of multinational corporations or imperialist armies, stating:“Long live a free and independent Africa, governed by justice and equality, far from all forms of exploitation.”



