Palestinian Prisoner Dies At Israeli Occupation Prison

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian prisoner died at Israeli Ramon Prison on Monday after having been taken to the occupation's Soroka Medical Center, according to Palestinian prisoners' affairs groups.

In a joint press release, the Palestinian Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society identified the prisoner as Motaz Abu Zanid, 35, from Dura Town near Al-Khalil (Hebron) City in southern West Bank.

Abu Zanid was detained on June 27, 2023, and had no prior troubles before he had been detained, according to the release.

Eyewitnesses were quoted as confirming that Abu Zanid was held at Ramon Prison and that his health condition critically deteriorated. (end)

