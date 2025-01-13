Infinity Financial Advisory Unveils Enhanced Digital Capabilities To Transform Client Financial Planning Experience

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 13 January 2025 - Infinity Financial Advisory is pleased to announce the launch of the i-NITIATE Client App 2.0, an upgraded designed to improve the wealth management experience for its clients. This new app provides easy access to your financial data, and insightful content all while rewarding you for staying engaged.

i-NITIATE Client App 2.0

The i-NITIATE Client App 2.0 offers a unified platform for all your financial management needs. Exclusively for Infinity FA clients, the app enables easy access to your investment portfolio, policy details, and other exclusive benefits from our partners, all from a single user-friendly interface. You can find out more about i-NITIATE Client App at com.

Improved Financial Management

This updated app introduces a rewards system that encourages engagement through activities like logging in and attending seminars, with the option to earn and redeem Infinity Points. It also includes partnerships for high-yield savings accounts and premium services, aimed at simplifying and enhancing your financial strategy.

Key Features

The app's user-friendly design supports efficient financial management, whether you are tracking investments or accessing personalised advice. It features robust security measures, including biometric authentication, to protect your data.

New features include the Enquire Shortfall tool, which helps identify and address gaps in your financial coverage, and the Coin Frenzy in-app game, which offers a fun way to earn rewards through monthly competitions.

Leadership Insight

Poh Choon Kia, CEO of Infinity Financial Advisory, said, We are pleased to introduce this major revamp of our i-NITIATE Client App. The i-NITIATE Client App is an extension of our commitment to making your financial journey simpler, more secure, and highly rewarding for you.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Infinity Financial Advisory

Come As You Are, Leap Forward With Us.

Infinity Financial Advisory started in July 2023, and currently has a company size of almost 280 financial advisors and staff. At Infinity FA, our vision is to be our clients' guiding light through the infinite financial universe, one that is filled with countless options and opportunities. We focus on advancing wealth management with innovative solutions and personalised service, striving to support our clients with effective tools and exceptional service.

For more information about the i-NITIATE Client App or Infinity Financial Advisory, please contact:

