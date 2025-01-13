Walmart advises customers to dispose of recalled chicken broth

(MENAFN) Walmart announced that customers have to dispose of a chicken broth product that was sold in stores in mainly Southern states in the end of 2024.



The store has issued a recall for 48-ounce cartons of Great Value Family Size Chicken Broth that had been sold in 242 places in 9 states.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration stated that the recall in December targeting only more than 2,000 cases of broth with a shelf life that extends until March 2026. The FDA highlighted that the containers had packaging issues, which could result in the broth spoiling. However, there have been no reports of any illnesses related to the product.



Walmart has announced that customers who purchased the affected broth at stores located in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, or Texas should refrain from consuming the product. The company has advised these customers to request a full refund for their purchase.



Walmart also mentioned that it is collaborating closely with the supplier to conduct a thorough investigation into the issue. The company is taking this step to ensure customer safety and resolve any potential concerns related to the product.

