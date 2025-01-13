Dive Into Conservation- A New Hands-On Marine Biology Guest Experience Now Available At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Male, January 13th, 2025: Sun Siyam Iru Fushi unveils an engaging new activity for ocean enthusiasts: Conservation Snorkeling . Guided by the resident marine biologist, Mohamed Shah, this immersive experience offers guests a chance to actively contribute to marine conservation efforts while exploring the vibrant underwater ecosystem of the Maldives. This hands-on initiative combines education, exploration, and action, making it an enriching experience for guests of all ages.

Participants will collect essential data on coral health and fish populations using underwater fish guides, coral health charts, writing slates, and will learn to identify fish species. Guests will assess coral reef conditions, and contribute to protecting the local marine ecosystem. Findings will be discussed with the marine expert Mohamed Shah, offering deeper insights into marine life at the Iru Fushi lagoon and house reef.

This activity is integral to Sun Siyam Cares, the resort's initiative for environmental protection and community support. Guests, especially families and young couples, can engage in global conservation through the Coral Watch citizen science project. Strong swimmers aged 8 and up who are comfortable snorkeling are welcome to participate.

'At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, we aim to protect the beautiful nature around us,' said Abdullah Atham, Resort Manager. 'Through activities like the Conservation Snorkeling, we encourage our guests to explore and actively protect the ocean.'