Barcelona to win Spanish Super Cup beating Real Madrid

(MENAFN) defeated 5-2 on Sunday to capture their 15th Spanish Super Cup title.



Kylian Mbappe scored the first goal for Real Madrid in the fifth minute at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.



Barcelona replied forcefully, winning the first half 4-1 with to goals from Lamine Yamal in the 22nd minute, Robert Lewandowski from the penalty spot in the 36th minute, Raphinha in the 39th minute, and Alejandro Balde in the 45+10th minute.



Barcelona, headed by manager Hansi Flick, opened the second half well and added another goal with Raphinha in the 48th minute, making the score 5–1.



Barcelona's goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was sent off with a straight red card in the 56th minute, and Real Madrid closed the gap to three with Rodrygo's free-kick goal in the 60th.



MENAFN13012025000045016953ID1109082370