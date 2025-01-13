The Making Of Australia's First Dark Sky Community At Carrickalinga

Author: Sharolyn Anderson

( MENAFN - The Conversation) In a world increasingly illuminated by artificial light, the beautiful night skies of a small coastal town in South Australia have attracted international recognition. Carrickalinga on the Fleurieu Peninsula is Australia's first official Dark Sky Community . The title rewards a dedicated community effort to combat light pollution and preserve the natural environment at night.

