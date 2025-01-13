عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
The Making Of Australia's First Dark Sky Community At Carrickalinga

The Making Of Australia's First Dark Sky Community At Carrickalinga


1/13/2025 1:06:40 AM
Author: Sharolyn Anderson

(MENAFN- The Conversation) In a world increasingly illuminated by artificial light, the beautiful night skies of a small coastal town in South Australia have attracted international recognition. Carrickalinga on the Fleurieu Peninsula is Australia's first official Dark Sky Community . The title rewards a dedicated community effort to combat light pollution and preserve the natural environment at night.
The Conversation

MENAFN13012025000199003603ID1109082236


The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search