Kuwait Amb. Al-Bisher Presents Credentials As Non-Resident Envoy To Uruguay

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Ambassador to Argentina Abdulaziz Al-Bisher presented his credentials to President of Uruguay Luis Lafalle Pou as non-resident Ambassador in Montevideo.

Al-Bisher conveyed regards of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber to President Pou and wished Uruguay and its people further progress and prosperity, Kuwait Embassy in Argentina said in a statement.

President Pou extended best regards to His Highness the Amir and said he was looking forward to further promote cooperation in many fields, said the statement.

Al-Bisher and President Pou recalled the bilateral relations which dated to 45 years, and the leadershps in the two countries' desire to push them further. (end)

