Kuwait Amb. Al-Bisher Presents Credentials As Non-Resident Envoy To Uruguay
Date
1/13/2025 1:05:28 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Ambassador to Argentina Abdulaziz Al-Bisher presented his credentials to President of Uruguay Luis Lafalle Pou as non-resident Ambassador in Montevideo.
Al-Bisher conveyed regards of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to President Pou and wished Uruguay and its people further progress and prosperity, Kuwait Embassy in Argentina said in a statement.
President Pou extended best regards to His Highness the Amir and said he was looking forward to further promote cooperation in many fields, said the statement.
Al-Bisher and President Pou recalled the bilateral relations which dated to 45 years, and the leadershps in the two countries' desire to push them further. (end)
aam
