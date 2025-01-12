Korea's Yoon Will Not Attend First Impeachment Hearing: Report

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) South Korea's impeached president, Yoon Suk-yeol, will not attend the first hearing of the trial to determine whether he is removed him from office or reinstated, due to concerns about his safety, Yonhap News reported yesterday, citing his lawyer.

“The officials in the Investigation Office (CIO) and the are trying to execute illegal and invalid arrest warrants through illegal methods, raising concerns about personal safety and mishaps,” lawyer Yoon Kab-keun was quoted as saying.“In order for the president to appear for the trial, the issue of personal safety and security must be resolved.”

The Constitutional Court hearing is scheduled for tomorrow.

The Constitutional Court has scheduled five trial dates spanning January 14-February 4, which will proceed in his absence if he does not attend.

The court will decide whether to uphold his impeachment or restore him to office.

The anti-graft office plans a second attempt to arrest Yoon in a criminal probe over his failed attempt to impose martial law in early December.

An arrest effort on January 3 failed after a six-hour standoff with security personnel at Yoon's fortified compound in central Seoul.

Yoon's lawyer did not respond to Reuters calls seeking comment.

The CIO said in a text message that Yoon's attorneys submitted notice of appointment of lawyers yesterday afternoon, without elaborating.

The president's move to impose martial law plunged South Korea into its biggest political crisis in decades and hit growth expectations for Asia's fourth largest economy.

Separately, investigators seeking to question Yoon on insurrection charges linked to his ill-fated martial law declaration are preparing another arrest attempt.

His lawyers have repeatedly said an initial seven-day warrant and the new one they secured this week were both“unlawful”.

Investigators have kept secret the length of the new warrant, with local media reports saying it is longer than the previous seven days.

Rival protesters for and against Yoon have gathered almost daily in the South Korean capital since the crisis unfolded.

Yesterday more demonstrations were planned by rival camps outside Yoon's residence and on the streets of Seoul – either calling for his impeachment to be declared invalid or for him to be detained.

The president's legal team say that his guards remain on“high alert”.

Yoon would become the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested if investigators are able to detain him.

If convicted, he faces prison or even the death penalty.

As the crisis goes on Yoon's ruling party has seen a bump in approval ratings.

A Gallup survey published on Friday showed the People Power Party's approval rating had risen to 34% from 24% three weeks ago.

