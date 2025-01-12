COSRX Launches The Alpha-Arbutin 2 Skin Discoloration Serum

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) What makes The Alpha-Arbutin 2 Skin Discoloration Serum

exceptional is its powerful blend of five active ingredients, each playing a critical role in targeting skin discoloration to synergistically inhibit melanin production, reduce post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH), and fade unwanted dark spots. PIH refers to the dark marks left behind after acne or skin irritation, but this serum goes beyond facial concerns, offering a solution for all types of discoloration across the body.

Core Ingredients That Do It All:



Alpha Arbutin: Prevents melanin synthesis, halting discoloration at its source.

Tranexamic Acid: Suppresses melanin synthesis, helping to reduce existing spots.

Niacinamide: Inhibits melanin transfer to the skin's surface, preventing dark spots.

N-Acetyl Glucosamine (NAG): Exfoliates discolored dead skin cells, promoting brighter skin.

Ferulic Acid & Glutathione: Target all stages of hyperpigmentation for comprehensive prevention and care. Soothing and Hydration: To soothe irritation and maintain hydration, the serum is enriched with Madecassoside, Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Panthenol, Hyaluronic Acid, and Allantoin. These ingredients not only calm the skin but also support overall skin health and barrier function.

Unlike many other serums, The Alpha-Arbutin 2 Skin Discoloration Serum

is gentle enough for sensitive skin, having been clinically tested for low irritation. It doesn't sting upon application and is non-comedogenic, making it a perfect choice for acne-prone skin. Its lightweight and fast-absorbing texture ensures a non-sticky, refreshing experience suitable for all skin types and climates.

With a combination of potent actives and ingredients like niacinamide and five types of hyaluronic acid, this serum not only tackles discoloration but also enhances skin texture and hydration, setting it apart from typical offerings on the market. As the demand for effective and gentle skincare solutions continues to rise, The Alpha-Arbutin 2 Skin Discoloration Serum offers a reliable option for individuals looking to enhance their skin's health and appearance.

The Alpha-Arbutin 2 Skin Discoloration Serum is now available at Amazon for $25.

About COSRX: With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't.

