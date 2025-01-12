Marco Box Office Collection Day 24: Unni Mukundan's Movie Sees Slight Earnings Jump, Is ₹100 Crore Club Possible?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Marco Collection Day 24: Unni Mukundan's Marco is losing its hold on cinema goers as its enters its fourth week in theatres, putting its ₹100 crore milestone under doubt.

Directed by Haneef Adeni and produced by Cubes Entertainment, Marco stars Unni Mukundan , Siddique, Jagadish, Sudev Nair, and Anson Paul in key roles.

The dropped, despite the weekend, with the movie pulling ₹75 lakh net at the box office on January 12 (Sunday). This was distributed as ₹45 lakh from Hindi screenings, ₹25 lakh from Malayalam viewers, ₹4 lakh from Tamil shows and ₹1 lakh from Telegu language screens, according to data on Sacnilk.

This brings its overall domestic box office earnings across languages to ₹58.90 crore net in India, as per early estimates from Sacnilk. The low pull is also raising a question mark over whether the movie would be able to reach the ₹100 crore club.

The Malayalam film's weekend, which started on Friday, began with a massive 65.22 per cent decline in earnings. It did however improve by 7 per cent its performance compared to the ₹7 lakh box office collection on January 11 (Saturday).

A language-wise breakdown of the first 22 days indicates that the film earned ₹40.7 crore in Malayalam and ₹11.03 crore in Hindi. It has also garnered ₹4.42 crore through Telugu screenings, while the Tamil version secured 1.3 crore till day 22.

Released worldwide on December 20, the Shareef Muhammed production Marco has since emerged as the highest-grossing A-rated Malayalam film of all time. Marco stars Siddique, Jagadish, Sudev Nair, and Anson Paul playing key roles.

Notably, Marco earned ₹31.75 crore at the overseas box office in the first 22 days, as per reports. This makes the global collection around ₹98.75 crore during the same time period. However, the makers of the film claim that Marco has already surpassed the ₹100 crore mark in worldwide earnings.