Ukraine Is Ready To Help Transnistria - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is ready to help Transnistria overcome the vacuum, but sees no reaction from those who control the situation on the left of the Dniester.

This was stated in an address to the nation by President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

Last week there, Zelensky spoke with his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu, discussing ways to overcome the humanitarian crisis in Transnistria.

“Due to deliberate actions by Russia, there is an energy resource vacuum there. People are suffering. This is a calculated move by Russia to undermine public sentiment in Moldova ahead of the elections,” Zelensky stressed.

He noted that Ukraine could help with coal supplies. However, he has not yet seen a response from those who“effectively control” the situation on the left bank of the Dniester.

“If they are playing into Russia's hands, that's one thing; it's entirely different if they genuinely want to help the people of Transnistria. On our part, we are ready,” the Ukrainian president assured.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Gazprom announced on December 28 it would stop supplying gas to Moldova due to alleged debts from Moldovagaz. Gazprom estimated Moldova's debt at $709 million, but Chisinau recognizes only $8.6 million while the rest of the debt is for gas consumed by Transnistria.

On December 16, Moldova introduced an emergency energy protocol. On December 31, the Ministry of Energy reported that in January 2025, Moldova will import most of its electricity from neighboring Romania, and 30% will be provided by local CHP plants.

The so-called authorities in Transnistria have also introduced a state of emergency. After the gas supply was cut off on January 1, central heating in settlements was suspended, and gas supplies would only be enough for cooking purposes. According to the Transnistrian authorities, gas reserves should last for 20 days. The Moldovan power plant switched to coal-fired electricity generation on January 1.

On January 3, the Transnistrian region introduced rolling blackouts. On January 4, the Moldavian Metallurgical Plant suspended operations, and the bread factory in Rybnitsa, which produced nearly 2 tons of bread per day, also shut down.

In unrecognized Transnistria, on January 10, economic emergency was extended for another 30 days. The president of the self-proclaimed Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky, explained this step at the time by“the risk of cessation of Russian gas supplies,” which occurred later, on January 1, 2025.

Photo: President's Office