Qatar Airways' Sama Becomes World's First Digital Human Cabin Crew To Debut On Social Media

Doha, Qatar: Meet Sama, the world's first AI-powered digital human cabin crew, now taking flight on social media. As the face of Qatar Airways' innovation, Sama will soon inspire and connect with a global audience on Instagram. Her account, @SamaOnTheMove , will offer followers a mix of tips, personal stories from her layovers, and a behind-the-scenes look at the life of a cabin crew member - all with a creative, human touch.

Qatar Airways Senior Vice President Marketing and Corporate Communications, Babar Rahman, said:“Introducing Sama on Instagram is an extension of our vision to blend human connection with technological innovation. Sama is not just a digital human; she's a reflection of how we see the future of travel-personal, engaging, and deeply connected to the experiences that matter. Her presence marks a step forward in how we humanise our brand and create moments that resonate with our global audience.”



Unveiled during ITB Berlin 2024 to great acclaim, Sama represents Qatar Airways' commitment to blending innovation with emotional engagement. As the first digital human cabin crew to debut on social media, Sama is designed to connect with a digitally native audience through relatable and inspiring content.

Whether she's discovering hidden gems in Paris, sharing tips on navigating a new city, or offering a behind-the-scenes look at life in the skies, Sama will showcase Qatar Airways' network of over 170 destinations in a fresh and imaginative way. Her content invites followers to explore new cultures, discover inspiring traditions, and see the world through her eyes.