Egypt Expands African Diplomatic Push As Red Sea Crisis Hits Economy

(MENAFN- IANS) Cairo, Jan 13 (IANS) Egypt is stepping up engagement with African nations as it seeks to bolster security in the strategically vital Horn of Africa and Red Sea region, where ongoing conflicts have sharply cut into its crucial Suez Canal revenues.

The diplomatic effort comes as Egypt grapples with a 60 per cent drop in canal revenue over the past 11 months -- a staggering $7 billion loss, according to President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi -- driven by disruptions from by Yemen's Houthi group on vessels in the Red Sea.

On Saturday, Cairo played host to the first meeting of a new trilateral committee with Somalia and Eritrea, following up on an October summit between the three nations' leaders in Asmara, the capital of Eritrea, Xinhua news agency reported.

Later that day, Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty spoke with his counterpart in Djibouti about protecting their shared interests in Red Sea maritime security.

"The increasing threats to regional security are a motivation behind the increased Egyptian interest in all African issues," said Amani el-Taweel, an expert in African affairs at Cairo's Al-Ahram Center for Political and Strategic Studies.

She noted that developments in East Africa affect both Egypt's water security and its economic interests in Red Sea shipping lanes.

The diplomatic push extends beyond the Horn of Africa. In recent weeks, Egyptian officials have engaged with leaders from Mozambique, Guinea-Bissau, the Republic of the Congo, Kenya, and Chad, where Abdelatty visited in December to discuss counterterrorism cooperation and trade ties.

The flurry of diplomatic activity underscores Egypt's renewed focus on building African alliances at a time when regional instability threatens both its security interests and its economy. The Suez Canal, which connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean, has historically been a vital source of foreign currency for Egypt's struggling economy.

During Saturday's phone call, Abdelatty and Djibouti's foreign minister, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, emphasised the need for Red Sea states to coordinate their response to regional threats, according to Egypt's Foreign Ministry. They also discussed support for Somalia's stability -- a key concern in a region where political upheaval and militant activity have long challenged maritime security.

"Egypt is mainly affected by the developments in East Africa," El-Taweel said. "The intensified Egyptian approach with African states is logical and necessary."