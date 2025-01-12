Poland Denies Slovak Delegation's Plane Access To Its Airspace En Route To Russia Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Polish authorities refused to allow a plane carrying a Slovak parliamentary delegation to fly through their airspace on its way to Russia.

That is according to TASR , as reported by Ukrinform.

It is noted that instead, the plane rerouted through Czech and German airspace to reach its destination in Russia.

“I do not understand Poland's position, but I accept it as a reality,” stated Andrej Danko, Deputy Speaker of the Slovak Parliament.

While in Russia, the Slovak delegation is scheduled to meet with members of the State Duma and select officials. They aim to discuss the possibility of Russian energy giant Gazprom continuing to supply gas to Slovakia despite the cessation of transit through Ukraine.

The delegation is expected to return from Russia on Wednesday, January 15.

's EUtoonforin

As reported by Ukrinform, thousands of people in Bratislava, Slovakia's capital, protested on Friday against the policies of Prime Minister Robert Fico, accusing him of steering the country closer to Russia.