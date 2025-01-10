Trailrunner International Ups Zack Kozlak To US Head

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SOUTHLAKE, TX - TrailRunner International has promoted Zack Kozlak to head of the US as part of a larger expansion of the agency's leadership team.



In the newly created role, Kozlak is responsible for all of TrailRunner's US offices and client portfolio, reporting to CEO Jim Hughes. New York-based Kozlak has been with TrailRunner since 2017, most recently serving as managing director.



Other key appointments include:



Managing director Sarah Grubbs, formerly head of Nashville, taking on the newly created role of chief growth officer.



Texas-based managing director Pat Shortridge, formerly head of Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), taking on the new role of head of corporate and public affairs.



Managing director Seth Hand, head of the firm's Middle East business, taking on the newly created role of head of international.



Director Georgia Walker has been promoted to managing director and named head of the firm's London office.



Kelly Wallace, formerly COO and the former head of New York, is stepping into a new role as chief media/brand officer.



“As we continue to grow, we are excited to be able to expand our management team and elevate so many strong leaders,” said Hughes.“There is a lot of momentum in the business as we enter 2025, and this group of proven leaders will help us accelerate our growth while reinforcing our unwavering focus on delivering for clients and maintaining our culture of hard work, collaboration, and excellence.”



