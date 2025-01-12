EU Ready To Strengthen Support In Azerbaijan-Armenia Normalization Process
Date
1/12/2025 3:11:06 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The European Union has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting
the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia,
Azernews reports.
EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Magdalena
Grono, emphasized the EU's role in facilitating peace and regional
cooperation.
“We highly appreciate the in-depth exchange of views with the
leadership and officials of both countries on the most effective
ways to achieve peace, normalize the situation, and develop
regional cooperation. The EU is ready to provide broad support in
this process, focusing on various aspects, including ongoing
bilateral negotiations, humanitarian issues, and connectivity. In
addition, we are trying to put forward initiatives to strengthen
regional cooperation,” Grono wrote on her social media platform
X.
Her statement comes after her first official visit to Azerbaijan
from January 7 to 11, 2025, followed by a visit to Armenia.
Grono was appointed as the EU Special Representative for the
South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia in July 2024, succeeding
Toivo Klaar. She assumed office for an initial 12-month term from
September 1, 2024.
MENAFN12012025000195011045ID1109081593
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.