Qatar Condemns Attack In Benin
Date
1/12/2025 2:10:16 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of an attack that targeted a military site in the Republic of Benin, which resulted in the deaths of several soldiers.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position in rejection of violence and terrorism, regardless of motives and reasons.
The Ministry expressed the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of the Republic of Benin.
