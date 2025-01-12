Essaygrader 2.5 Launches To Enhance Teacher Efficiency And Well-Being In 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Teacher using EssayGrader in the classroom

Streamlined grading workflows, Canvas Management System integration and a new dashboard aimed at boosting teacher efficiency and well-being in 2025.

- Chan YerneniDOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EssayGrader , the world's #1 AI Essay Grading Platform, announced the release of EssayGrader 2.5, a game-changing update designed to streamline grading workflows, empower teachers and support their well-being. This latest version includes cutting-edge features that not only save time but also keep educators in full control of the grading process, all while maintaining the highest standards of privacy compliance.Addressing a persistent challenge in Education:Grading has long been one of the most time-consuming and stressful aspects of teaching, particularly in the U.S., where the rise of AI-powered cheating has added to the workload. Many educators find themselves grading papers during personal time, leading to burnout and exhaustion.“Teachers work an average of 53 hours per week, with 15 of those hours-roughly one-quarter of their working time-falling outside their contractual obligations,” said Chan Yerneni, Co-founder and CEO of EssayGrader, referencing a recent RAND survey.“This extra workload, coupled with low pay, has made teacher burnout a growing crisis, one that EssayGrader was created to address.”As a former teacher and a high school administrator, Yerneni witnessed these challenges firsthand. This personal experience inspired him to develop a solution that empowers educators while alleviating their grading burden.“Teachers are the backbone of the education system, and their well-being should never be an afterthought,” said Yerneni.“EssayGrader 2.5 is a testament of our commitment to reducing the stress of grading while enabling teachers to maintain high standards of fairness, accuracy and efficiency”.Key features of EssayGrader 2.5:Canvas Integration: In response to hundreds of requests from our user community, EssayGrader now seamlessly integrates with Canvas, the leading Learning Management System in North America with a 34% market share. This integration allows teachers to easily connect their Canvas accounts, import classes and assignments, grade them in EssayGrader and export the feedback and grades in a single click - all in less than 2 minutes. This integration is expected to open up a number of opportunities for EssayGrader in the higher education market among Canvas users.In addition to Canvas integration, EssayGrader has also become more intuitive for teachers by providing a side-by-side panel view, enabling them to see student submission and feedback reports, error reports and AI detection reports side-by-side, which will reduce scrolling and improve efficiency.The new update also includes automatic detection of AI-written content in student submissions, allowing teachers to confidently evaluate writing originality while maintaining fairness.A Vision for the future:EssayGrader is not stopping there. The company is preparing to launch its most ambitious update yet in February 2025, introducing industry-first AI grading features that will redefine what's possible in education technology. "We are committed to innovating for educators worldwide," added Yerneni. "With EssayGrader 2.5 and our upcoming February release, we are shaping the future of education by equipping teachers with the tools they need to thrive."For more information about EssayGrader and the 2.5 update, please visit .

