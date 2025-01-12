Kickstart your New Year safely with Kaspersky’s tips to protect your data on fitness apps

(MENAFN- Bashir Mraish Consultancy) As the New Year approaches, many people will likely look to set health and fitness resolutions. For some, fitness apps are the go-to tool to support in tracking set goals and improve overall well-being. But given how these apps collect significant personal data that includes location, health metrics, and routines, protecting your privacy is essential.



Fitness apps are valued for enhancing health and well-being, helping to achieve personal fitness goals, and monitoring workout progress. Yet‚ it is important to be mindful of the privacy concerns that come with the convenience of these apps.



“Many people are excited to begin their health and wellness journey when the New Year rolls around. A fitness app can be a great motivator; however, users should also be aware of the privacy risks they may pose,” says Brandon Muller, Technical Expert for the MEA region at Kaspersky. “By taking a few security precautions, users can safely enjoy getting fit come 2025.”



Kaspersky shares the following tips for fitness app users:



1. Limit app access to only necessary data

Fitness apps may request permissions beyond what is necessary for their functions, such as access to contacts or photos. Avoid sharing unnecessary data to reduce the risk of exposure. For instance, allow apps to track your location only while in use rather than continuously, and restrict access to sensitive data like contacts or social media profiles.



2. Choose apps with strong privacy practices

Not all apps prioritise user privacy equally. Do some research on app privacy policies and read reviews to identify those committed to protecting personal data. Trusted apps are upfront about what data they collect, how it is used, and if the data is shared with third parties. Be cautious about apps with vague or overly complex privacy policies.



3. Be cautious about sharing your location

Running and cycling apps track routes, which often reveal home or work addresses when used regularly. This information can be exploited if it falls into the wrong hands. Use in-app privacy settings to hide your exact location and limit visibility to only those you trust. In cases where detailed tracking is not necessary, turn off geolocation altogether.



4. Create strong passwords and enable security features

Fitness apps may not support two-factor authentication, but using a unique, complex password can still help keep your account secure. Consider storing it in a password manager for easy access. Avoid reusing passwords across multiple apps or platforms.



5. Use a VPN on public Wi-Fi

Whether at the gym, a health bar, or while travelling, avoid entering personal information over public Wi-Fi networks. Cybercriminals can intercept data on unsecured networks, so consider using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to protect your connection.



6. Review and regularly update app permissions

As you continue using the app, review and update your permissions periodically. New app updates may introduce changes in permissions, so ensure you are comfortable with the data you are sharing. Regularly checking privacy settings also helps maintain control over your personal information.



7. Have a security solution installed on your smartphone

A strong cybersecurity solution, like Kaspersky Premium, guards apps, identifies data and password leaks, and protects from crypto scams.



“With the right privacy settings, you can enjoy the benefits of fitness apps while keeping personal data safe from potential cyber threats,” concludes Muller.





