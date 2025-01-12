THE CLOCK IS TICKING! LAST CHANCE TO TAKE HOME MEGA PRIZES WORTH AED 50 MILLION IN JAW-DROPPING DSF GRAND RAFFLES AND RETAIL PROMOTIONS

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 9 January 2024: The iconic annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) isn’t just about shopping – it’s about winning big! As the festival’s epic 30th anniversary celebrations this year approach their grand finale on 12 January, residents and visitors have a final few chances to take home mega prizes worth an astounding AED 50 million as part of DSF’s extraordinary raffle draws and retail promotions across the city.



Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), shoppers can still win a staggering AED 3 million in cash, a share of AED 1.5 million in gold, a brand-new Nissan car, and much more. The countdown is on – these prizes are still within reach, but only until 12 January.



DSF DIB Visa Millionaire

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Citywide

● About: Dubai Islamic Bank Visa debit or credit card holders have the chance to win AED 1 million during DSF. Every cumulative spend of AED 500 at participating stores earns an entry into the raffle, with unlimited entries allowed.



Dream Dubai x Chattels & More

● Date: Until 10 January 2025

● Location: Chattels & More Dubai showrooms and online

● About: Chattels & More invites shoppers to dream big during DSF. Any purchase, whether in-store or online, earns entry into the Dream Dubai raffle for a chance to win AED 200,000. No minimum spend required—every shopper becomes part of the excitement.



Shop & Win up to AED 1 Million in prizes

● Date: Until 11 January 2025

● Location: Participating malls citywide

● About: Celebrate 30 years of DSF with a special shop-and-win promotion offering prizes worth up to AED 1 million. Shoppers who spend AED 200 at participating malls are entered into raffle draws, with the final draw set to take place on 12 January. Winners from the raffle will spin the prize wheel live on the DSF main stage for cash prizes ranging from AED 10,000 to AED 33,000, with the total prize amount adding up to AED 1 million across 30 winners.



Dream Dubai DSF Grand Prize

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Citywide

● About: Experience the thrill of the Dream Dubai DSF Grand Prize, the biggest giveaway this DSF. Purchase a Modesh Shopping Card for just AED 50 and stand a chance to win a life-changing AED 3,000,000 in cash. The Modesh Shopping Card isn’t just your entry to the draw; it can also be redeemed for Modesh clothing and accessories at outlets in Boxpark Dubai, Dubai Festival City, or the Dream Dubai app. The winner will be announced live on the DSF Grand Stage with a Dubai TV broadcast on the final day of DSF.



DSF Mega Raffle

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Tickets can be purchased at ENOC, ZOOM kiosks, Global Village and online via the Dream Dubai app

● About: The DSF Mega Raffle offers daily prizes with limited tickets, making it an exciting addition to the festival. For AED 100, each ticket enters a draw with only 5,000 tickets available per day. Daily prizes include a Nissan X-Trail, Xterra, Pathfinder, or Patrol and AED 150,000 in cash, where the prize is allocated randomly. While the Grand Prize offers one winner a Nissan Patrol and AED 250,000 in cash.



Biggest Prize of the Year

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, and City Centre Deira

● About: Majid Al Futtaim malls celebrate DSF by offering the biggest prize of the season. Shoppers spending AED 300 can scan receipts on the SHARE Rewards app to enter the draw and become the winner of AED 1 million cash.



DSF Modesh & Blue Rewards Millionaire

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Dubai Festival City Mall

● About: DSF turns every AED 300 spent into a chance to win 1 million Blue Rewards points (equivalent to AED 10,000) daily for 30 days, with DSF Modesh & Blue Rewards Millionaire.



DSF Golden Tickit

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Participating Tickit partners citywide

● About: Tickit members linking their Visa or MasterCard and making a transaction with over 2,500 participating partners, including top destinations like City Walk, Dubai Hills Mall, and JBR, stand a chance to win AED 10,000.



Emax: Hello Dubai Your Bill is on Us!

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Emax stores citywide

● About: With every AED 2,500 spent, shoppers enter a raffle for the chance to win back their bill amount as cashback. Thirty lucky winners, selected across three raffles, will each receive AED 2,500 in the form of an Emax gift card, valid until 30 April 2025.



Celebrate 30 years of DSF – Win AED 1.5 Million in Gold

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Participating Dubai Jewellery Group outlets

● About: Dubai Jewellery Group dazzles DSF visitors with unmatched offers when purchasing AED 5,000 worth of diamond jewellery, shoppers receive exclusive vouchers or gold coins. With enticing buy-one-get-one-free deals on pearl and diamond jewellery and zero deductions on old gold exchange, this is a golden opportunity to celebrate 30 years of DSF in sparkling style.



Shop & Win a Nissan Patrol at Ibn Battuta Mall

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Ibn Battuta Mall

● About: Ibn Battuta Mall invites shoppers to win a brand new Nissan Patrol SE Titanium 2025 model. With every AED 150 spent, shoppers receive an eCoupon for the grand raffle. Receipts must be registered on the same day at the customer service desk for a chance to win this iconic SUV.



DSF Spend and Win AED 1,000 Daily at Festival Plaza

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Festival Plaza

● About: Festival Plaza boosts the DSF excitement with daily draws offering AED 1,000 gift cards to 30 winners. Shoppers spending AED 200 or more can enter and become part of the excitement, as the mall offers a rewarding shopping experience.



EDIT By Ahmed Seddiqi

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, City Centre Deira and City Centre Mirdif

● About: EDIT by Ahmed Seddiqi offers luxurious savings with 30 per cent off when buying two or more select items, and 25 per cent off when buying one item. Shoppers spending AED 1,500 or more enter a draw to win AED 30,000 in gift vouchers, with six winners receiving AED 5,000 each.



AURA: Shop, Scan and be a Millioniare

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Participating Aura brands citywide

● About: With Aura, DSF shoppers can enter the draw for a chance to win 1 million points (equivalent to AED 20,000). Every purchase, whether in-store or online, increases the chance of winning, making each visit more rewarding.



Emirates Skywards Everyday: Skywards Millionaire

● Date: Until 16 January 2025

● Location: Participating Skywards Everyday partner outlets citywide

● About: Skywards Everyday members have the chance to win big with every AED 100 spent at participating outlets. Draws held every two weeks throughout DSF will reward 10 winners with 30,000 Skywards Miles, while one lucky member will be crowned a Skywards Millionaire at each draw.



Jumbo Electronics: 50 Days of Celebration

● Date: Until 24 January 2025

● Location: Jumbo stores citywide

● About: Jumbo Electronics offers 50 thrilling days of shopping, prizes, and golden surprises. Shoppers stand a chance to win 10g of gold every day, along with Scratch & Win prizes worth AED 2 million. Additional savings of 10 per cent up to AED 200 await credit card users from Sharjah Islamic Bank, Al Hilal Bank, and Commercial Bank of Dubai.



Spend & Win a BMW 8 Series and cash prizes at Dubai Hills Mall

● Date: Until 2 February 2025

● Location: Dubai Hills Mall

● About: Dubai Hills Mall offers an exhilarating chance to win a luxurious BMW 8 Series and cash prizes this DSF, where every AED 250 spent earns an entry into the draw.



Win with PrivilegePLUS

● Date: Until 2 February 2025

● Location: Mercato Mall and Town Centre Jumeirah

● About: Celebrate DSF with a grand raffle offering two cash prizes of AED 30,000 and the chance to win a brand-new Jetour 2025 X90 Plus. Every AED 200 spent at any store earns shoppers an entry into the raffle draw.



DSF Timeless Rewards: Shop & Win

● Date: Until 2 February 2025

● Location: Wafi City

● About: Shoppers spending AED 300 or more unlock daily prizes of stylish fashion watches, weekly rewards of Union Glashütte timepieces, and a grand prize of an elegant Longines watch pair to be announced on 2 February 2025. Every shopper also receives a AED 300 Rivoli voucher, making every visit a celebration of timeless luxury.



Visitors can navigate through the endless excitement of this year’s festival through the all-new digital DSF Map - an interactive online guide to explore all of the season’s iconic and only-in-Dubai experiences, festival favourites, ever-popular signature events, and brand-new additions waiting to be discovered across the city.



Residents and visitors across the city can get rewarded for keeping up to date on all the DSF news on the Dubai Shopping Festival website. The DSF 30th anniversary competition brings a thrilling chance to win an exciting prize worth a whopping AED 30,000 by simply registering their details on the DSF website. The winner will be announced on 12 January 2025.



