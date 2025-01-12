UK says Trump has Easter target for Ukraine peace agreement

(MENAFN) Incoming US President Donald Trump's team has adjusted its timeline for achieving a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy informed the press on Thursday. According to reports from the Financial Times, while Trump's team has not yet finalized a strategy for negotiations, they no longer expect an agreement to be reached immediately after Trump's inauguration on January 20. Lammy noted that the timeline has shifted, with Easter, on April 20, now being viewed as the target for a potential deal.



Initially, had claimed he could end the conflict in a single day, even before taking office. However, his recent statements indicate that a resolution might take up to six months. Trump’s team is reportedly focused on avoiding the mistakes of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, aiming for a more deliberate approach to negotiations.



Trump’s special envoy for the Ukraine conflict, retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, has set a 100-day target to secure a deal. Meanwhile, Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have expressed willingness to engage in dialogue, emphasizing the importance of a lasting resolution rather than a temporary ceasefire.

