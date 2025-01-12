Kharkiv Sector: Military Reports Decrease In Number Of Russian Attacks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian has reduced the number of in the Kharkiv sector, focusing on other areas of the front.

Yevhen Romanov, spokesman for the Kharkiv operational and tactical group, announced this on Ukrainian television, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Commenting on the situation in the Kharkiv sector, where only one Russian attack was recorded yesterday, the spokesman said: "There has been a decline in the number of enemy attacks in the Kharkiv sector. Usually they attack near Vovchansk. There has been an attempt near Kozacha Lopan recently. I believe this is due to their focus on other areas of the frontline, leaving less opportunity to operate in the Kharkiv region... They are more focused on the right flank.”

According to him, there is a constant movement of troops in this sector, but the occupiers are not withdrawing their positions in the Kharkiv region. "They may be deploying additional forces. They are also replenishing both supplies and current losses in the Kharkiv region. We are not observing very active operations," Romanov noted.

He informed that yesterday the Russian invaders carried out 45 strikes with kamikaze drones and launched 266 shelling attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders. At the same time, the Russian army lost 55 soldiers, including 12 killed and 43 wounded. The enemy also lost 53 pieces of military equipment - 6 vehicles, 5 special vehicles and 42 UAVs. In addition, Ukrainian artillerymen and drone operators destroyed 43 enemy dugouts.

As reported, in the Kharkiv sector, the Russian invaders unsuccessfully attempted to storm the Ukrainian positions and advance toward Kozacha Lopan

