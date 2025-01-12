UK police ban pro-Palestine march in London due to security concerns near synagogue

(MENAFN) A planned pro-Palestine march outside the BBC offices in London has been banned by UK due to possible "serious disruption" to a neighboring synagogue.



The Public Order Act prohibits the rally, which was initially planned for Saturday, January 18, from congregating in the region, according to the ruling, which was made public on Friday.



Before reaching the decision, the Metropolitan Police said, it conferred with leaders of the local community and business community, including members of the congregation of the synagogue that is "very close" to the planned march starting place.



The prohibition comes after police had already asked the march's organizers, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, or PSC, to change their intended route in order to prevent disturbing synagogue attendees on Shabbat, the Jewish holy day.



The PSC strongly critiqued the move, saying: “The Palestine coalition rejects the implication that our marches are somehow hostile to or a threat to Jewish people.



