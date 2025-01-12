MAHY KHOORY AUTOMOTIVE OPENS UAE’S FIRST DONGFENG SERVICE CENTRE IN DUBAI

(MENAFN- Grace & Garbo) Dubai, UAE – MAHY Khoory Automotive has unveiled the UAE’s first dedicated Dongfeng Service Centre in Al Quoz 3, Dubai, marking a significant milestone in its ambitious strategy to expand its footprint within the regional automotive sector. The 40,000-square-foot facility was inaugurated by Mr. Nasser Khoory, alongside Mr. Shabbir Haideri, Group Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Saj Jabbar, General Manager of MAHY Khoory Automotive, in a ceremony attended by staff and key stakeholders.

The service centre sets a new benchmark in the region for automotive excellence and underscores MAHY Khoory Automotive’s commitment to delivering a world-class customer experience. With cutting-edge technology, an integrated 3S (Sales, Service, and Spare Parts) model and a focus on operational efficiency, the facility embodies the company's vision for growth and its customer-centric philosophy.

According to Mr. Saj Jabbar, General Manager of MAHY Khoory Automotive, “This facility is more than just a milestone; it’s a declaration of our intent to lead the market by delivering unmatched service quality, ensuring customer satisfaction, and elevating the ownership experience for Dongfeng customers in the UAE. Our investment in advanced infrastructure and a highly skilled team of technicians and customer support professionals reinforces our commitment to total customer care and operational excellence.”

Spanning 40,000 square feet, the new service centre is equipped with 17 work bays, enabling a throughput of up to 85 vehicles daily. The on-site Central Parts Department ensures instant availability of critical spares, while strategic partnerships with Dongfeng’s UAE-based parts logistics network allow for emergency deliveries within 48 hours. The incorporation of cutting-edge diagnostic tools, HHT machines, and manufacturer-recommended equipment reflects MAHY Khoory Automotive’s focus on precision, efficiency, and quality in every service offering.

A dedicated team of certified technicians and customer service specialists forms the backbone of the new facility. These highly trained professionals are supported by state-of-the-art infrastructure and streamlined operational workflows, ensuring that every customer interaction is seamless, efficient, and exceeds expectations. The facility also reflects a deep understanding of customer convenience, offering ample parking, a thoughtfully designed layout, and plans for expanded offerings, including body polishing, tinting, valeting, and aesthetic modifications.







This launch represents a significant step in MAHY Khoory Automotive’s growth strategy, solidifying its position as a leader in the region’s competitive automotive sector. By combining scale, technological sophistication, and a relentless focus on customer satisfaction, the company is well-positioned to set new industry standards and drive its expansion ambitions forward.





