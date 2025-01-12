عربي


Reports On Two-Month Suspension Of Gas Supplies From Azerbaijan To Serbia Are Unfounded

1/12/2025 5:06:52 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Reports on two-month suspension of gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Serbia are unfounded

Azernews reports via "AnewZ" that government sources have refuted claims about a prolonged disruption in gas deliveries to Serbia.

According to officials, while gas flow was temporarily halted due to a technical malfunction on the Shah Deniz Alfa platform, the Shah Deniz Bravo platform remains fully operational, ensuring continued exports. Deliveries are expected to resume soon.

Earlier, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated that gas supplies from Azerbaijan had been suspended due to force majeure, affecting the daily delivery of 1.7 million cubic meters. However, government sources dismissed reports suggesting that the restoration of supplies would take one or two months, emphasizing that the situation is under control and temporary.

