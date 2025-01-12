Reports On Two-Month Suspension Of Gas Supplies From Azerbaijan To Serbia Are Unfounded
1/12/2025 5:06:52 AM
Reports on two-month suspension of gas supplies from Azerbaijan
to Serbia are unfounded
Azernews reports via "AnewZ" that government
sources have refuted claims about a prolonged disruption in gas
deliveries to Serbia.
According to officials, while gas flow was temporarily halted
due to a technical malfunction on the Shah Deniz Alfa platform, the
Shah Deniz Bravo platform remains fully operational, ensuring
continued exports. Deliveries are expected to resume soon.
Earlier, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated that gas
supplies from Azerbaijan had been suspended due to force majeure,
affecting the daily delivery of 1.7 million cubic meters. However,
government sources dismissed reports suggesting that the
restoration of supplies would take one or two months, emphasizing
that the situation is under control and temporary.
