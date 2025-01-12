U.S. firefighters race against time to contain wildfires threatening iconic locations in Los Angeles

(MENAFN) U.S. firefighters are racing against time to contain wildfires threatening iconic locations in Los Angeles, including the J. Paul Getty Museum and the University of California campus. As the flames continue to spread, new evacuation warnings have heightened public anxiety. Firefighters are engaged in a fierce battle against the blaze in Mandeville Canyon, home to celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger, located near the Pacific coast. Thick smoke has covered the hillside, which is dotted with small bushes. Ground crews are using water cannons in an attempt to control the rapidly advancing flames.



At a press conference, Christian Litz, chief of operations for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, stated that the primary focus on Saturday would be the Palisades fire in the Valley area, near the UCLA campus. He emphasized the need for more aggressive action in the region. County Superintendent Lindsey Horvath described the previous night as one of "indescribable horror and grief," with more residents evacuated as the fire moved northeast. The blaze now threatens to reach Highway 405, a major traffic artery, potentially spreading further into the densely populated areas of Hollywood Hills and San Fernando Valley.

