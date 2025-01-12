Samsung Expands ‘AI Home’ Across Multiple Home Appliances, Bringing 'Screens Everywhere' Vision to Life

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) - New 9” AI Home is coming to Bespoke refrigerators, offering comprehensive functionality to users who prefer compact screens



- 7” AI Home is expanding to Bespoke AI™ Washer & Dryer set, as well as Wall Oven



Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that it is bringing its advanced screen technology to a broader range of home appliances, representing a bold step forward in realizing its “Screens Everywhere” vision. This year, Samsung is upgrading the kitchen experience by launching a refrigerator with a new 9” AI Home screen and adding the 7” AI Home to the Wall Oven. Screen options are being widened for consumers in the laundry category as well, with the 7” AI Home applied to the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ now being included in the newly launching Bespoke AI™ Washer and Dryer set. Samsung is showcasing these new products at the upcoming CES 2025.



“We have been leading the development of screen appliances to elevate our consumers’ experiences with innovative features and functionalities”, said Jeong Seung Moon, EVP and Head of the R&D Team for Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “Along with those efforts towards enhancing usability, we are expanding consumer options by developing screens of different sizes and products that effectively incorporate them.”



Diversifying Bespoke Refrigerators With a New, Compact Screen and Enhanced Features

By offering a diverse selection of products with varying screen sizes, Samsung aims to enhance usability for consumers while also realizing an interconnected smart home.



Supporting voice control via Bixby, the screens on Samsung appliances showcase essential information about the task such as internal temperature or washing cycle information, in an intuitive and straightforward way. Moreover, the Map View feature is a key differentiator, allowing the screens to function as simplified, convenient control hubs where users can monitor and control their connected appliances from a single screen. Lastly, the screens provide various entertainment features through internet connection, expanding the roles played by home appliances within the domestic environment.



In the kitchen, to complement the refrigerators with 21.5” and 32” Family Hubs that are currently available, Samsung is unveiling the Bespoke Refrigerator with 9” AI Home, which caters to consumers seeking the Family Hub's advanced features in a more compact size. Strengthening its role as a controlling hub, the updated Map View allows users to select modes for connected devices like the air conditioner and robot vacuum, and can be accessed directly from the home screen. Moreover, the 9” AI Home also functions as a hub for controlling third-party smart devices that are compatible with SmartThings, like lights and smart plugs. Alongside these functionalities, users benefit from seamless access to features like SmartThings Energy and built-in entertainment options.



Expanding Screen Options Across Various Product Categories

As an expansion of the availability of the AI Home screens in laundry products, Samsung is introducing the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo’s™ 7” AI Home screen to this year’s new Bespoke AI™ Washer and Dryer set. This screen makes laundry efficient and convenient with intuitive menu navigation, real-time updates on washing cycles, and energy monitoring. These advancements, along with helpful features like the aforementioned Map View, enrich day-to-day experiences that users have with their appliances. In certain markets, the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ is also launching with a more compact 4.3” screen. By adding the AI Home to a wider lineup and adopting diverse screen sizes, Samsung is continuing to expand options and choices for a wide variety of customer needs.



The 7” AI Home is also coming to cooking appliances as the Bespoke Wall Oven in the North American market now features a 7” AI Home screen, which was enabled through an over-the-network (OTN) Smart Forward update to an originally simple 7” interactive LCD screen. Having been recognized by the prestigious CES® 2025 Innovation Awards, the upgraded oven now features enhanced recipe recommendation features and connectivity features that make for a truly ‘AI Home’. The AI Pro Cooking™ which originally recognized ingredients and recommended recipes for 80 guided cook menus, has now been upgraded to also feature ‘Customized Cook’ allowing users to add up to 50 recipes they cook often. The screen displays pop-ups recommending users to save the oven settings for frequently-cooked recipes, which users can also do manually after single use. Furthermore, key apps of the AI Home such as Map View, Gallery, and Weather have been added, allowing the Wall Oven to also function as a smart home hub and entertainment source. This upgrade modernizes the user interface and aligns the appliance with Samsung’s broader smart ecosystem.



MENAFN12012025002844009143ID1109080431