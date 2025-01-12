Snoop Dogg Gives Out Free Clothes At His Store To Victims Of LA Wildfires

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 12 (IANS) Amidst the devastating wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles, Snoop Dogg has stepped forward to support those affected.

Snoop Dogg's Clothing store has announced that it would offer free clothing to help rebuild lives of those affected, reports aceshowbiz.

"We are devastated and send our condolences to those who have been affected by these fires," the store's Instagram post read.

"Please stop by and pick up some clothing that we have available to get you and your family through these trying times free of charge."

The free clothing was available on January 10, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the store.

Snoop Dogg's initiative is part of a broader community effort to support wildfire victims. Over 180,000 people have been evacuated, and local businesses and public figures have rallied to provide relief.

Other organizations accepting donations include SPACE(S) by Bricks and Wood, which opened a temporary donation center at 4571 W. Washington Blvd. in Los Angeles. The center accepted clothing donations from Friday through Sunday.

In addition to his clothing distribution, Snoop Dogg also highlighted other businesses and individuals providing support, urging his followers to share additional resources and donation centers.

A massive wildfire took over Los Angeles on January 7, 2025, forcing above 30,000 residents to leave the place. Numerous videos of the fire have been doing rounds on social media, leaving everyone concerned. Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles.

At least 16 have been confirmed dead and over 12,000 structures have been damaged and destroyed in the raging Los Angeles wildfires that started last week.

The authorities have warned that conditions are expected to worsen in the coming days as devastating wildfires continue to rage across different parts of Los Angeles County, leading to widespread disruptions, including school closures and the cancellation of entertainment, sports, and community events.

The Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest public school district in the United States, closed schools on Thursday and Friday to fend students and staff from hazardous air quality. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho emphasised that travelling to school posed greater risks than staying at home, particularly for children with respiratory conditions.

Some campuses near evacuation zones also experienced power outages and low attendance before the closures were announced.