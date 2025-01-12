Heads Of State Depart Uganda After Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) Summit

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The President of Somalia, H.E Hassan Mohamud together with the President of Kenya, H.E William Ruto and the President of Burundi, H.E Èvariste Ndayishimiye have returned to their respective countries after attending the African Union Extraordinary Summit on Comprehensive Africa Development Programme (CAADP).

The summit has been running from 9th January to 11th January 2025 at Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, Kampala.

At Entebbe International Airport, the Presidents were seen off by the for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, Uganda's Ambassador to Sudan, H.E Dr Yahya Ssemuddu, the Director Human Resource Management, Air Force, Brig. Gen. Richard Rubongoya, Uganda Police's CP Jamal Basalirwa and Mr. Hillary Bisanga, Director Human Resource Management, Uganda Prisons

Service.

