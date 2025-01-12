Egypt, Djibouti Underline Coop. Between Red Sea Countries To Counter Threats

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Egypt and Djibouti affirmed on Sunday importance of augmenting cooperation between countries overlooking the Red Sea to protect interests and national security as well as counter various threats.

This was communicated in a phone call between Egyptian Foreign Dr. Badr Abdelatty and his Djibouti counterpart Mahmoud Yousef, reported Egyptian Foreign Spokesperson Tamim Khallaf.

The two talked issues of common interest including developments in Horn of Africa, supporting Somalia, and discussed tensions in the Red Sea and their effect on maritime navigation and international trade.

Abdelatty commended the depth of relations between the two states, and affirmed Egypt's intent on boosting cooperation across political, economic and developmental fields.

The ministers agreed to further coordination and cooperation in relation to regional and international organizations. (end)

asm









MENAFN12012025000071011013ID1109080388