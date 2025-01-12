Border Guards Destroyed Russian Positions, Ammunition Depots In Vovchansk Sector
1/12/2025 1:09:21 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Artillerymen of the Gart Border Guard Brigade destroyed two UAV takeoff points, warehouses with ammunition and engineering equipment, mortar and grenade launcher positions, and Russian manpower in the Vovchansk direction.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service and a video was published.
Video: State Border Guard Service
“Artillery and multiple rocket launchers of the Gart brigade in the Vovchansk sector struck the enemy at strongholds, individual firing positions and places of concentration of personnel,” the statement said.
Within three days, two takeoff points for the invaders' UAVs, ammunition and engineering facilities, mortar and grenade launcher positions were destroyed, 15 Russians were killed, and 17 others were wounded.
As reported by Ukrinform, soldiers of the rapid response commandant's office of the Chernihiv border guard detachment successfully repelled attacks by Russian troops in the Kupiansk direction.
