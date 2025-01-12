India’s ambassador highlights Turkey’s cultural heritage

(MENAFN) India’s newly designated envoy to Turkey remarked that only a handful of nations worldwide possess a cultural legacy comparable to Turkey’s.



Muktesh Pardeshi shared with Anadolu that he begins his mornings by going through newspapers to stay informed about local events and developments.



Upon learning of his assignment to Turkey, Pardeshi expressed feeling "very good," describing the role as an honor.



“Coming from India, which is also a civilizational state, it’s a privilege to serve in a nation so rich in history and cultural traditions,” he said, emphasizing Turkey’s beauty and its vibrant cultural and diplomatic scene.



"There isn’t a day when nothing is happening here. It keeps a foreign diplomat engaged and enjoying life,” he noted.



Although he has only been in the country for a month, Pardeshi mentioned visiting several cities, including Istanbul and Konya. In Konya, he attended the 748th commemoration of the passing of the renowned 13th-century Islamic poet and scholar, Rumi.

