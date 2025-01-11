Tribal Elders Rally Against FATA Merger, Demand Restoration Of Old System

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Jamrud: Addressing a grand jirga in Jamrud, Malik Bismillah Khan, Chairman of the Anti-Merger Movement, emphasized that tribal communities regret the merger of FATA and now demand the restoration of the old system.

The anti-merger jirga was attended by elders and representatives from tribal districts, Frontier Regions (FRs), and activists of anti-merger organizations. The jirga unanimously decided to form a committee comprising three representatives from each district, FR, and anti-merger movements to strengthen the movement and coordinate its future course of action.

Growing Discontent with the Merger

Malik Bismillah Afridi stated that the anti-merger movement is gaining momentum as the hardships faced by tribal communities have become unbearable.“The merger has brought nothing but suffering, and the tribal people now yearn for the return of their previous system,” he remarked.

He criticized the post-merger system, particularly the policing and judicial framework, which he claimed has left the tribal people struggling for justice and burdened with difficulties. "Even those who advocated for the merger now admit it was a mistake," he added.

Supreme Court Case and Future Plans

Afridi highlighted that the anti-merger case has been accepted for hearing in the Supreme Court and expressed hope that the Chief Justice would form a larger bench to deliberate on the matter.

The newly formed committee will be tasked with advancing the movement and organizing high-level meetings to further their cause. A meeting of the committee is scheduled for next week to outline the future strategy and make crucial decisions.

The jirga's resounding call underscores the growing dissatisfaction among tribal communities over the perceived fallout of the merger, fueling their demand for a return to the old system.