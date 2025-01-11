Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha 1St Anniversary: Girl Dressed As Ram Lalla Becomes Centre Of Attraction In Ayodhya WATCH

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As the people in Ayodhya are celebrating the first anniversary of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple on Saturday, January 11, a girl dressed as Ram Lalla became the centre of attraction.

As the girl, who came from Maharashtra, dressed as Ram Lalla reached Ayodhya to mark the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha of the idol of Lord Shri Ram Lalla , people started chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Ayodhya is seeing a huge rush of devotees as the city marks the first Pran Pratishtha anniversary.

The day started with Agnihotra with mantras from Shukla Yajurveda.

It will be followed by chanting of six lakh Shri Ram Mantra along with the recitation of the Ram Raksha Stotra and Hanuman Chalisa.

A Ram Katha has also been planned at the 'Angad Tila' inside the temple premises, followed by a Manas Discourse and cultural programmes.

The historic ceremony, which marks the consecration of the temple, took place on January 22, 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the main rituals. However, the first anniversary was celebrated on January 11, 2025, following the alignment of the Hindu calendar.





Last year, the event was celebrated on Kurma Dwadashi during the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu calendar's Paush month. Therefore, this year, the Shukla Paksha falls on January 11.

Yogi felicitates boy for running over 1,000 km to attend Pran Pratishtha anniversary celebrations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday felicitated a six-year-old boy who ran more than 1,000 kilometres from Punjab's Fazilka district to attend the first anniversary of Pran Pratishtha ceremony Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Mohabbat began his journey on November 14 from Abohar town in Punjab and reached the Saryu riverbank in Ayodhya on Friday. He ran approximately 1,200 kilometres, covering 19-20 kilometres every day, the UP government said in a statement.

Mahabhishek at Ram Temple

Shri Ram Lalla's Mahabhishek was performed at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to mark the first anniversary of 'Pran Pratishtha' on Saturday.