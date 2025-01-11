Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 2: Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Movie Continues To Shine, Earns THIS Amount

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Game Changer Collection Day 2: The much-awaited Tollywood movie starring Charan and Kiara Advani debuted on January 10. The year started on a high note with the film, which has a runtime of 2 hours and 44 minutes, registering a massive opening with ₹51 crore net earnings.

The U/A certified earned ₹41.25 crore net from Telugu screenings on Day 1, while the Tamil version grossed ₹2.12 crore net. On Friday, the Hindi version collected ₹7.5 crore net, the Kannada version earned ₹10 lakh, and the Malayalam version registered ₹3 lakh net collection.

| Game Changer Day 1 Box Office: RRR star Ram Charan's movie shines Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 2

On the second day, the Ram Charan movie netted ₹9.84 crore at the Indian box office till 5:40 pm, according to early estimates provided by film industry tracker Sacnilk. Produced under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations by Dil Raju, the political thriller has so far netted ₹60.84 crore at the domestic box office.

The S Shankar-directed movie was released in multiple languages and features S. J. Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in key roles. Yesterday, the makers said 13 lakh Game Changer tickets were sold on the BookMyShow App.

| Game Changer: PVR Cinemas launches contest for signed poster of Ram Charan movie Game Changer Worldwide Collection

Considering the business of political action thriller at the worldwide box office, the film grossed ₹61.1 crore in the domestic market and ₹19 crore in the overseas market on Day 1. According to Sacnilk, Ram Charan's movie's global collection stands at ₹80.10 crore.

However, the makers in a post on X announced that Game Changer grossed over ₹186 crore at the global box office on its release day,“#BlockbusterGameChanger GROSSES 186 CRORES WORLDWIDE on Day 1,” the post states.

| Game Changer public review: Netizens hail Ram Charan's 'blockbuster hit'





Game Changer review

Taking to social media platform X, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave it a 3.5-star rating and stated,“It's a #RamCharan show... Predictable plot elevated by impactful dramatic moments... Ordinary first half , lengthy but gripping second... Not #Shankar's best, but keeps you engrossed and entertained."

Taran Adarsh suggested that the film gives its viewers impressive visuals and said,“#Shankar relies heavily on the tried-and-tested formula this time... The romantic track [#RamCharan - #KiaraAdvani] feels half-baked, but the intense confrontations [#RamCharan - #SJSuryah] compensate for the shortcomings.” He praised Ram Charan's performance in“good-versus-evil saga” and claimed that the actor is“the heart and soul of #GameChanger.”