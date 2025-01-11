CEO Of Goel Medicos, Dr. Basant Goel Leads As Chief Jury At Brands Impact's India's Best Doctors Awards 2024

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi, India Dr. Basant Goel served as the Chief Jury for the sixth edition of India's Best Doctors Awards held at Vivanta by Taj, New Delhi on December 22, 2024. His guidance and expertise helped shape the evening, which celebrated the achievements of leaders and visionaries. Dr. Basan alongside the Chief Guest, Vaani Kapoor, presented awards to several doctors from across the nation and shared valuable insights on healthcare, making the evening truly special. India's Best Doctors Awards is an annual ceremony presented by India's premier branding and events company, Brands Impact. The event is organized to recognize the efforts of doctors and healthcare organizations in making our healthcare system one of the best in the world.



Chief Jury, Dr. Basant Goel presenting his biography to Chief Guest, Vaani Kapoor



Dr. Goel stands as a globally respected leader in healthcare and philanthropy. With two PhDs from the USA-one in Pharmacy and another in Diabetes-he is a recognized authority in both the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. His groundbreaking contributions to healthcare, paired with an unwavering commitment to social causes, have earned him numerous prestigious accolades, solidifying his position as an icon of compassion and excellence worldwide.





Dr. Tanuj Bhatia Recieving the Award from Chief Guest Vaani Kapoor & Chief Jury Dr. Basant Goel



Over the past decade, Dr. Goel has made a profound impact on society. He has facilitated the marriages of more than 300 underprivileged girls, organized life-saving blood donation camps, and supported thousands of families affected by leprosy. A landmark event occurred on his birthday, July 6, 2024, when he led a record-breaking blood donation drive, garnering participation from donors across the globe, including India, London, and the USA. This achievement earned India a place in the World Records Union (Guinness World Records), the India Book of Records, and the Asia Book of Records. In recognition of his extraordinary efforts, Dr. Goel was honored with the title " Blood Man " by the President of India.



Dr. Goel's humanitarian initiatives extend far beyond blood donation. He provides vital medicines and educational support to over 6,500 leprosy-affected families, offers monthly pensions to 100-200 elderly individuals, and ensures that more than 50 cow shelters receive regular fodder and medical assistance. His selfless dedication to improving the lives of others has earned him admiration and respect on a global scale.



Dr. Goel's outstanding contributions to healthcare and social welfare have been widely recognized. He has received numerous honors, including the 'Bharat Kirtimaan' from the British Parliament, the 'Swasth Bharat Samman' from Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, and the ' Gaurav Shri Samman ' from the Governor of Telangana. Additionally, Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel bestowed upon him the ' Game Changer of India Award .'



Under Dr. Goel's visionary leadership, Goel Medicos has earned prestigious accolades, including the Leadership Award 2022 for being India's No. 1 pharmacy, and was named one of India's Most Trusted Companies in 2023. In 2024, Dr. Goel received the International Healthcare Leadership Award.



Dr. Goel's influence extends beyond India's borders, as he has been globally honored with the ' Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar Award ' and the ' Life Achievement Award' at the IIFA 2024 in Abu Dhabi , where Bollywood luminaries celebrated his exceptional contributions.



Dr. Basant Goel's life exemplifies the power of visionary leadership, compassion, and innovation. Through Goel Medicos and his philanthropic endeavors, he continues to make a lasting impact on lives across the globe, proving that true success is found in service to humanity and in creating lasting, meaningful change.