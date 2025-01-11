(MENAFN) US leader Joe Biden’s legacy will be defined by the “chaos” he leaves behind, according to Russian Foreign spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Her comments came in response to the United States announcing broad sanctions targeting Russia’s oil and sectors.



The latest measures from the US Treasury focus on two major Russian producers, Neft and Surgutneftegaz, along with their subsidiaries and companies offering services such as transportation and insurance.



“Some people leave a mark on history, while others manage only a mess,” Zakharova remarked in an interview with Russian media.



Beyond the major producers, the sanctions also target over 30 oilfield service companies, insurance providers, and more than 180 vessels involved in transporting Russian oil. This so-called “shadow fleet” has continued to operate despite Western bans on Russian ships securing insurance and efforts to enforce a price cap on Russian oil—measures that have reportedly had limited impact.



Several high-profile Russian energy executives have also been added to the US blacklist, including Gazprom Neft CEO Aleksandr Dyukov, LUKOIL head Vadim Vorobyev, Zarubezhneft CEO Sergey Kudryashov, Tatneft head Nail Maganov, Bashneft CEO Vladimir Chernov, and Rosatom CEO Aleksey Likhachev.

MENAFN11012025000045016755ID1109078751