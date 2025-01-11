UK faces worryingly low gas storage levels
1/11/2025 3:56:20 AM
(MENAFN) gas reserves in the UK are alarmingly depleted, leaving less than a week’s supply available amid a cold spell and the suspension of Russian gas flows, according to Centrica, Britain’s leading energy company.
In a statement released on Friday, Centrica revealed that the current stockpile at Rough, the nation’s largest gas storage facility managed by the company, is 20 percent below last year’s levels for the same period. This is despite the site being filled to capacity before the winter season, the statement noted.
The report highlights that Britain’s gas reserves are under significant strain this winter, grappling with both frigid temperatures and steep energy costs. The combination of unusually cold weather and Ukraine’s decision to halt the transit of Russian pipeline gas has further drained gas supplies across the country.
“Gas storage was already lower than usual heading into December as a result of the early onset of winter. Combined with stubbornly high gas prices, this has meant that it has been more difficult to top up storage over Christmas,” Centrica stated.
