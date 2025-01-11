Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down 47 Russian Drones, 27 More Disappear From Radar

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 47 Russian Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones, and another 27 drones disappeared from radar.

The Ukrainian Air Force announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Starting at 20:00 on January 10, Russians attacked Ukraine with 74 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of Russia's Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Ukraine's anti-aircraft missile troops, EW units, and mobile fire groups repelled that enemy air attack.

As of 09:00 on Saturday, January 11, 47 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in the Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions.

Enemy drone debris resulted in damage to commercial buildings, institutions, private houses, and vehicles in seven regions across Ukraine.

According to preliminary reports, there were no fatalities. The aftermath of the attack is being eliminated, injured individual are being provided with assistance.

As many as 27 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without negative consequences).

Photo: Ukrainian Air Force