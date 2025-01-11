Ethiopia, Somalia To Restore Full Diplomatic Relations: Statement
1/11/2025 2:37:54 PM
Addis Ababa: Somalia and Ethiopia announced Saturday that they will restore full diplomatic relations following a visit by Somalian President Hassan sheikh Mohamud to Addis Ababa.
Mohamud and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed "agreed to restore and enhance their bilateral relations through full diplomatic relations in their respective capitals," they said in a joint communique.
