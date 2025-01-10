Italy To Play Role In Preserving Ceasefire Between Lebanon, Israel: FM

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, Jan 11 (IANS) Italian Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani said that Italy will play a role in preserving the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.

During his meeting on Friday with newly elected Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at the presidential palace in Beirut, Tajani said the election of the president is important not only for peace in Lebanon but also for stability across the Middle East, according to a statement released by the Lebanese Presidency.

Tajani stressed that the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon must be strengthened. "Italy will have a role in this regard, especially through its soldiers within the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL)," he was quoted as saying.

He also emphasised that the election of the president would "strengthen bilateral relations on the economic and commercial level in a way that serves the interests of both countries," Xinhua news agency reported.

Calling Joseph Aoun "a friend of Italy," Tajani said Italy would work with the Lebanese president in the future.

For his part, Aoun thanked Italy for its continuous support for Lebanon, especially through its participation in the UNIFIL.

He stressed that Lebanon is taking steady steps to achieve security and stability in the south.

He noted that once constitutional institutions resume functioning following the formation of the new government, serious efforts will be made to revive Lebanon, enabling it to play a pioneering role in the region and strengthen its partnership with Europe and the Mediterranean countries.

Joseph Aoun, Lebanon's former army chief, was elected president on Thursday.

Earlier Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati demanded that Israel halt its violations of the ceasefire agreement as Israeli forces continued their withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

Mikati reiterated "the demand to stop the Israeli security violations of the ceasefire, the ongoing attacks on southern towns, the systematic destruction of homes and facilities, and the violation of Lebanese airspace" during a meeting with visiting US envoy Amos Hochstein.

He also called for "setting a clear timetable to complete the Israeli withdrawal before the end of the 60 days" stipulated by the agreement.

Hochstein, speaking after meetings with Mikati and Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri, said that the Israeli withdrawal would continue until all Israeli forces had left Lebanese territory.