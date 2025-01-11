Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility
1/11/2025 1:03:00 AM
Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore until 6pm on Saturday will be misty to foggy at first, becoming moderate in temperature daytime with scattered clouds and cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility at first.
Offshore, it will be misty to foggy and partly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain by night, the report added, warning of poor horizontal visibility.
Wind inshore will be variable less than 3 KT at first, becoming mainly northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 03 - 13 KT.
Offshore, it will be variable less than 5 KT at first, becoming mainly northwesterly at a speed of 15 - 25 KT.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft, while offshore will be 1 - 3 ft.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 8 km/ 2 km or less at first, while offshore will be 4 - 8 km/ 1 km or less at first.
