Exceptional Levels On Second Day Of Doha International Tour 2025 First Round

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The second day of the three-day opening round of the Doha International Tour 2025 equestrian championship continued with gripping showjumping at the Longines Indoor and Outdoor Arenas of the state-of-the-art Al Shaqab (Member Qatar Foundation) with 7 different rounds for one-star, two-star and four-star categories, in addition to a round for the Future Riders.

The round has the participation of over 220 local and international riders, with a total prize-money of over €540,000.



Italian brilliance stands out

The two-star - CSI2* - Faults & Time - 1.45m (LR) - GP Qualifier - category saw Italian Emanuele Gaudiano top the show with a brilliant flawless routine in 60.94 seconds with chestnut gelding Chalou.

Italian Emanuele Gaudiano with chestnut gelding Chalou.

He was followed on the podium by his compatriot Roberto Previtali, who rode Hachiko, equally impressively clocking 61 seconds while Austrian Gerfried Puck needed 61.16 seconds to claim the third place astride Idiaal Special H.J.

In the second round of the same category - CSI2* - Immediate Jump Off - 1.35m – it was Brit Grace Healey on mare Jabadabadoo excelling with a best time of 32.15 seconds. Portuguese Luis Alexandre Dolgner Ferreira riding Chedington Tallulah was a close second in 32.71 seconds. Egyptian Mustafa Saed riding Rambling Loon finished third in 32.98 seconds.



Gaudiano shines in CSI4*

Emanuele Gaudiano continued to show good form as the Italian combined with stallion Vasco 118 topped the CSI4*-W - Faults & Time - 1.45m (LR) - Art. 238.2.1 class clocking the best 65.57 seconds.

Abdel Said from Belgium stood out on mare Arpege du RU claiming the second place with a time of 67.08 seconds while Austrian Gerfried Puck riding mare Equitron Melody Vd Smidshoeve was third in 67.36 seconds.

The winners were crowned by Ahmed Jaber Al-Mulla, Member, Organizing Committee.

Weishaupt wins CSI4* finale

The day's finale was the FEI World Cup qualifying four-star category - CSI4*-W - FEI World Cup - Two Rounds - 1.55m (LR) - Art. 273.4.3b-W – and saw close contests both in the first round and the jump-off for which 9 riders qualified.

German rider Philipp Weishaupt riding bay gelding Coby 8 emerged as the eventual winner with a flawless and fastest time of 40.47 seconds.

Italian Roberto Previtali, riding darkbay gelding Esteban de Hus, was second clocking 41.18 seconds while Belgian Abdul Qader Said on bay mare Bonne Amie finished third with a time of 42.31 seconds.

The winners were honoured by Doha International Tour 2025 Event Director Mohammed Jaber Al Khayarin.



Saudi shines in the star competition

Saudi rider Hassan Al Hadi stood out in the CSI1* - Faults & Time - 1.10m - Art. 238.2.1 class as he rode mare Morgana with aplomb to secure the top podium place returning the best time of 53.64 seconds. He was followed by Qatari rider Hadi Mansour Al Shahwani, who excelled with bay gelding Cornett des Forets, to claim the second spot in 57.70 seconds. Qatari rider Ahmed Ali Al Jaber on bay mare Dilandra was third with a time of 58.08 seconds.



Al Jaber wins CSI1* 1.20m class

The CSI1* - Faults & Time - 1.20m - Art. 238.2.1 class was claimed by Qatari rider Mohammed Yousef Al Jaber astride chestnut mare Serendipity with a time of 55.08 seconds. Jordanian Mohammed Abu Hamour on bay gelging Mandela was second clocking 55.52 seconds while Egyptian Seif Yasser Fekry was third on bay mare Mambria, finishing in 55.72 seconds.

The winners were crowned by Abdulrahman Al Kaabi, Member, Organizing Committee.



Promising levels by Future Riders

In the Future Riders' - Optimum Time – 80cm – class, it was Khalifa bin Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani who shone by winning the first and third places, achieving ideal times of 47.91 seconds and 47.71 seconds riding Ardfry Apollo and Zion II respectively, while the Nawal Bahamdan, riding Irbal des Marronniers, was second clocking 47.81 seconds.

The Doha International Equestrian Tour 2025 comprises 3 international rounds, where the first and second rounds are allocated to the two-star and four-star categories, while the third and final round include the five-star and two-star categories.