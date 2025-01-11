China To See Significant Increase In Fiscal Deficit In 2025
The size of China's fiscal deficit will increase significantly
in 2025, Liao Min, vice Minister of finance, told a press
Noting that the fiscal deficit ratio will be increased in 2025,
Liao said considering the increasing size of China's GDP, the total
fiscal expenditure will further be expanded, and countercyclical
adjustment efforts will also be stepped up to provide solid support
for the sustained recovery of the economy.
Meanwhile, the fiscal policy in 2025 has a clear and
well-defined course, fully accounts for the need to enhance
countercyclical adjustments, and is highly proactive, he said.
The policy also takes fiscal sustainability in the medium and
long term into consideration, so that it is prudent at the same
time, said Liao.
Specific policy measures must go through statutory procedures
before being launched, the vice minister said.
