S. Korea's Acting President Accepts Presidential Security Chief's Resignation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SEOUL, Jan 11 (NNN-YONHAP) – South Korea's acting president, yesterday, accepted resignation from the presidential security chief, who appeared before for questioning, over the obstruction of execution to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Minister of and Finance, Choi Sang-mok, who became the acting president, after the impeachment of Yoon and the prime minister, accepted the resignation of Park Jong-joon, chief of the presidential security service, earlier in the day, according to Choi's office.

Before appearing at the National Office of Investigation (NOI) for questioning, Park submitted his resignation through his secretary.

Police sent its third summons to Park earlier this week, after his refusal to appear on Jan 4 and 7.

Park was booked on charges of obstructing the execution of special public affairs.

Investigators attempted to arrest Yoon in the presidential residence on Jan 3, but it failed as the presidential security service blocked the execution of the arrest warrant.

A Seoul court granted the extension of the warrant to apprehend Yoon Tuesday, by issuing the second warrant against the impeached president.

An impeachment motion against Yoon was passed by the National Assembly on Dec 14 last year, and delivered to the constitutional court to deliberate it for up to 180 days, during which Yoon's presidential power is suspended.– NNN-YONHAP